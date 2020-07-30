Officer injured, suspect in custody after shooting on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department says an officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday.

The officer's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening and the alleged shooter, an adult man, was in custody.

It happened in the area of Hillsborough Avenue between 40th Street and 43rd Street.

Dozens of police patrol vehicles were parked along Hillsborough Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Multiple officers had also blocked off part of N 40th Street, south of Hillsborough Ave., at Brandywine Apartments.

There also appeared to be active investigations near the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Lambright, and near the corner of Habana and Sligh Ave.

The section of Hillsborough Ave. between 40th and 43rd remained closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.