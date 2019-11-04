Officials to announce opportunities for Tampa Bay businesses during Super Bowl LV

article

There’s a a lot of money on the line when Super Bowl LV comes to Raymond James Stadium in February 2021, and the host committee is making sure Tampa Bay area businesses are positioned for success.

The NFL handles Super Bowl business contracts through the Business Connect Program, and officials plan to launch the program in Tampa on Monday.

“The Business Connect program works to create opportunities for experienced, qualified and certified business owners from local, diverse communities to compete for contracting opportunities related to the Super Bowl,” the committee wrote in a media release, “The program offers mentoring, networking, educational and business development opportunities to encourage greater business success for each participant.”

The committee will host the launch event at Raymond James Stadium on Monday morning, with speakers including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Additional details will be provided later this morning.

