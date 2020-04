article

Police in Haines City are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person.

The crash occurred at U.S. Highway 27 and Patterson Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The person who passed away has not been identified.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 27 are closed near Davenport Boulevard. One northbound lane of U.S. 27 remains closed.

There is no timeline yet on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.