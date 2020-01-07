One dead in I-75 crash near Bruce B. Downs

article

Officials have shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa following a fatal crash.

The crash occurred near the Bruce B. Downs exit and involved a pickup truck and a box truck. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the box truck was heading north in the outside center lane.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was speeding, overtook a vehicle, and collided into the back of the box truck. The driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old female from Brandon, was taken to AdventHealth where she passed away.

Three of the four northbound lanes have since reopened.

A second crash occurred in the same areas when a driver of a black SUV lost control, overturned in the median and crashed into four vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Check back for updates.

