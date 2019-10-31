One dead, one wounded in Tampa shooting

article

A double shooting in Tampa has left one person dead and the other seriously injured.

After 7 a.m., Tampa police responded to the 1700 block of West Walnut Street after receiving a report of shots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. One person has since passed away, and the other is seriously injured, they say.

Their identities have not been released. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

