One fatally shot near SoHo bars in Tampa

article

Tampa police are investigating a shooting death that took place near a bar along South Howard Avenue.

Around 2:48 a.m., police responded to an area near MacDinton's after receiving a report that a man was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and began administering life-saving measures, according to the police department.

However, they said their efforts were unsuccessful.

READ: U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering 14-year-old runaway in Tampa

The shooting suspect was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Neither the shooter nor the victim has been publicly identified.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.