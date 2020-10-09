One found dead in shed following fire at Polk County mobile home

article

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a deadly fire in Winter Haven.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a fire. When they arrived, they said flames were shooting from a mobile home and nearby shed.

Fire officials said bystanders pulled a woman from the home. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition was not provided.

Firefighters located the body of a man in the shed, and believe the fire started there before spreading to the mobile home. They said the man was likely living in the shed.

The mobile home was a total loss.

The injured woman and deceased man were not identified. His cause of death remains under investigation.

