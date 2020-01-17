One killed, another seriously injured and several unaccounted for following avalanche at Alpine Meadows

article

One person is reported dead and another seriously injured following an avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort that occurred this morning. Several others are reported as unaccounted for.

The Placer County sheriff's office and the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescie team are at the scene searching for additional victims.

Alpine Meadows reports 11 inches of new snow overnight. In the last 24 hours, Alpine Meadows has received 18 inches of snow.

The Sierra Avalanche Center reports the avalanche risk at "considerable."

"There is a high degree of uncertainty today in regards to snowpack instability near and below treeline. A significant loading event onto a weak layer in the upper snowpack has occurred near treeline and below treeline. Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline. CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger is forecast for all elevations."

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. KTVU has also reached out to Squaw Valley but has not yet heard back.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contribued to this report. This is a developing story, check back for updates.