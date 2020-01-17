One killed, another seriously injured following avalanche at Alpine Meadows

article

A male skier is dead and another man seriously injured in an avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort that occurred Friday morning.

The man who died has been identified by the Placer County sheriff as Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California.

Alpine Meadows reports the search was declared complete at 11:45 a.m. following an extensive search for victims. The resort utilized various tools in the search, including avalanche transceivers, probes, RECCO Rescue System techology, avalanche-trained rescue dog teams, as well as witnesses to the incident.

The Placer County sheriff's office and the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team also responded to the scene.

Alpine Meadows reports 11 inches of new snow overnight. In the last 24 hours, Alpine Meadows has received 18 inches of snow.

"The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care." — Liesl Hepburn, Spokesperson for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The Sierra Avalanche Center reports the avalanche risk Friday was "considerable."

"There is a high degree of uncertainty today in regards to snowpack instability near and below treeline. A significant loading event onto a weak layer in the upper snowpack has occurred near treeline and below treeline. Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline. CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger is forecast for all elevations."

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

The cause of Friday's avalanche is unknown and is under investigation.

The Associated Press contribued to this report.