One person dies after crashing into Brandon car wash

At least one person is dead following a crash in the Brandon area, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Lumsden Road and Durant Road. First responders said a vehicle went off the road, through a construction center and into the Extreme Clean Car Wash building.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. The victim has not been identified. It's unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the tiem of the crash.

A photo from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the vehicle sitting on its roof.




