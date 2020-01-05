One person suffered minor injuries in three-alarm fire in downtown Tampa

One person sustained minor injuries when a three-alarm fire broke out at the Szechuan House restaurant in downtown Tampa around 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the entire block between Madison St. and Twiggs St. and between Franklin St. and Ashley St. was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Jason Penny, Tampa Fire Rescue public information officer, said the fire was contained to the inside of the restaurant and the 2nd floor collapsed onto the first floor.

According to Penny, the Fire Marshall’s Office is on scene investigating the cause of the blaze.