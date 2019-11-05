One seriously hurt in St. Pete shooting outside laundromat

article

A man was shot outside a St. Petersburg laundromat late Monday night.

St. Petersburg police said the shooting occurred outside Betty’s Coin Laundry around 11:30 p.m. The laundromat is located at 8101 4th Street North.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, they said. The victim has not been identified.

There is no word yet on whether there is a suspect identified or anyone in custody.