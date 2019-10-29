One seriously injured in boating accident in Anclote River, officials say

An investigation is underway after a boat crashed in the Anclote River, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

First responders say the collision caused one person to be thrown overboard. The lone occupant of the boat has life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Witnesses say the boat struck a marker, officials added.

The events leading up to the crash remains under investigation. It's unknown how long the boater remained in the water following the crash.

Check back for updates.

