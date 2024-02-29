Orlando shooting: 1 dead, multiple hurt after shots fired in Rosemont neighborhood, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and multiple others are hurt following a shooting in an Orlando, Florida, neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.
At 11 p.m., officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) responded to Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in the Rosemont community in reference to several shots fired.
When they arrived, they found multiple victims, including a person that had been killed.
The number of victims remains unclear, and their conditions were not immediately released.
Police said they are working to identify the victims.
FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the shooting and if police have any information regarding a potential suspect.
Multiple police officers were spotted outside a residential complex on Lake Orlando Parkway. Many officers were seen standing near crime scene tape that appeared to block off the Ashley Court condominiums.
FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie spoke with one man who said he lives nearby and heard multiple gunshots earlier in the evening. The man asked not to be named.
OPD has not released any additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.