Osceola County mother reported missing after failing to pick up son from school

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Nicole Montalvo.

Deputies say she was last seen on Monday around 5:00 p.m. dropping her son off with her grandparents and father at a home on Hixon Ave. in St. Cloud.

According to deputies, Nicole was supposed to pick up her son from Harmony School on Tuesday, but never showed up and her cellphone has been turned off.

Nicole was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.