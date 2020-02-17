'Out-of-control' murder suspect fatally shot by Polk County SWAT deputy, sheriff says

article

A quiet community in Poinciana had a "wild night" after a suspect fatally shot a man in the middle of the road. Hours later, a Polk County SWAT deputy fatally shot the armed suspect during an early-morning standoff, the sheriff said.

The incident began unfolding around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, Rudy Arenas, contacted the victim, Orlando Rivera, and said he had something to show him.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Rivera and his wife, Brenda, met with Arenas in front of 527 Finch Lane in Poinciana in the road. Arenas pulled out a wad of cash. Rivera said he had food in the car and had to head home. According to preliminary information, it appears Arenas wanted Rivera to count his money. When he did, Arenas pulled out a gun and shot Rivera at least four times. One of those gunshots were to the head, Judd explained.

Arenas shot Rivera's wife seven times. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Later, Polk County deputies were notified by Osceola County investigators that Arenas was on Wood Lane in Poinciana. When they arrived, Judd said Arenas ran inside a home as they tried to take him into custody. Judd said relatives lived at the home, and two occupants ran out.

Arenas locked himself inside a bathroom and was alone inside the home. Around 10:25 p.m. the SWAT team with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home.

“We negotiate throughout the night with Rudy," Judd explained Monday morning. "He points the gun to his head. He talks about killing himself. He points the gun and says, 'If you come in here I will kill you.'"

Advertisement

At one point, Arenas told the SWAT team that if they gave him a cigarette, he will exit the home. The SWAT robot delivered it, but he remained inside, Judd said.

Then, Arenas entered the hallway, and it appeared as though he was finally going to leave the home, Judd said. At this point, deputies didn't see a gun and they position themselves to take him into custody.

But then Arenas ran back inside the bathroom, Judd said. He added that at this point, the agency received a warrant for his arrest.

After, Arenas exits the bathroom with a gun and his hand inside a pocket. SWAT team member shot him three times with bean bag rounds, which knocked him down, Judd described. Officials saw him pick the gun up and point it toward the SWAT team.

"That was his last bad choice," Judd said. "Three of our team members shot him a lot and he is deceased."