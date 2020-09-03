Over a year later, former Port Richey mayor returns to court for sentencing

article

After months of delays due to the pandemic, Dale Massad, Port Richey's former mayor turned Pasco County inmate, will be back in court this afternoon.

Massad is expected to be sentenced for obstruction of justice. Proceedings on attempted murder charges he's facing are also scheduled to begin Thursday.

A jury found Massad guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and misuse of a two-way communication device in June 2019.

While in jail on attempted murder charges last spring, investigators said Massad was recorded asked then-interim mayor, Terrence Rowe, for help interfering with a witness who was set to testify against him.

In that call, the two discussed a Port Richey police officer. Investigators said they were conspiring to intimidate him because prosecutors planned to use the officer as a witness.

Prosecutors played a recording of the jailhouse call for jurors:



Massad: "I don't know why, but he's in on everything."

Rowe: "I'm on it."

Massad: "Okay, so anything you can do is good."

Rowe: "... this doesn't go down without someone answering for it."

Pictured: Terrence Rowe, former acting mayor of Port Richey (left); Dale Massad former mayor of Port Richey (right)

Port Richey Police Officer Donald Howard also testified in the trial, telling jurors, "I was alarmed. I thought they were coming after me anyway they could. When you say, 'anything you can do' that's pretty alarming.”

Massad's entire obstruction trial took just one day. Opening statements began in the morning and the jury rendered a guilty verdict by the afternoon.

Massad's attempted murder trial was scheduled to begin in March but was been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The former mayor is facing five counts of attempted first degree murder for allegedly firing a gun at law enforcement officers during an early-morning raid.

Last year, SWAT team members arrived in a tactical vehicle at Massad's home around 4:30 in the morning. They used a battering ram and shotgun to blast the deadbolt and bash open the front door. The deputies were there to serve a warrant against him for practicing medicine without a medical license.

What happened next will need to be sorted out by a jury. The Sheriff's Office insists Massad fired a gun at their deputies.

Dale Massad's home where the SWAT raid occurred in 2019 as the Pasco County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a warrant.

“The suspect shot at our members. He’s lucky he’s not dead," Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a press conference after the arrest.

No one was injured. Massad's attorney said law enforcement weren't in harm's way.



“They were never ever at risk," said attorney Denis DeVlaming, who insists deputies weren't even inside Massad's home when he fired down a hallway from his bedroom. "A bullet would have had to of taken a hard right turn to hit anyone that was down those set of steps.”

In an interview recorded by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Massad admits to firing his gun but is adamant he didn't know law enforcement was there.

"I heard the stuff, I'm yelling who is it, who is it?," said Massad. "I'm groggy. It's four thirty in the morning. I jump out of because I'm scared to death."

Massad is expected to present a Stand Your Ground defense.

“It is our position that he is absolutely innocent," said criminal defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand. "He was protecting his home, his castle. There’s no doubt when you watch the entry video, no doubt that as he’s walking down his hallway, he hears the pounding on the door and then here’s two gunshots and law enforcement is never in the home. They’re never in the home when the gun is fired."

It's unclear how successful Massad will be claiming Stand Your Ground.

The Florida law states that the rule does not apply if, "the person who uses or threatens to use defensive force is engaged in a criminal activity or is using the dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle to further a criminal activity."

SWAT team members were on Massad's property to serve a warrant on allegations he'd been conducting illegal surgeries from his home.

Massad's sentencing hearing and pre-trial hearing are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

