Palm Beach Sheriff: 2 in custody after breaching security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago

Two people are in custody after leading troopers on a brief chase while breaching security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a black SUV was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Palm Beach.

The SUV breached both security checkpoints at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and headed toward the main entrance.

That's when officers opened fire on the vehicle, which fled while being pursued by FHP and the sheriff's office helicopter.

Investigators said the vehicle was soon located and two individuals were taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.