Palmetto police search for gunman who pistol-whipped Publix cashier during robbery attempt

Detectives in Palmetto are searching for an unidentified suspect who was bold enough to try and rob a Publix store during the daylight hours, they said.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, saying he entered the Publix, located at 1101 8th Avenue West, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said he demanded money from a cashier and pistole-whipped her before fleeing empty-handed.

The cashier had injuries to her head, detectives said, but wasn't seriously hurt.

The suspect was seen wearing a white shirt, light-colored denim shorts, black shoes, white socks, and a blue baseball cap with white lettering that read, "Truck Fit." Police said he was also carrying a red duffel bag. He is described as a black male, between 5'10 to 6 feet tall, and weighs about 185 pounds.

Police said he was armed with a stainless or silver pistol, and was last seen running north on 9th Avenue West.

After five hours, and less than eight miles from the Publix store, a robbery occurred at a Walmart in Bradenton. However, it is unclear whether they were committed by the same individual.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has not released surveillance images or a suspect description involved in the Walmart incident, where a store manager was shot in the foot.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.