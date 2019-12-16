Parents likely to regain full custody of boy in cancer case

We're expecting an update Monday on the case of Noah McAdams, the 4-year-old boy who's been at the center of a legal battle over his cancer treatments.

Last week, Noah was reunited with his parents. Today, a judge is expected to make that a permanent arrangement.

Noah's parents had lost custody after they ended his chemotherapy and left the state. They were in favor of holistic remedies, but a judge ordered the chemo treatments to continue.

In the meantime, Noah had been under the care of his maternal grandmother.