Parents urged to check sex offender registry before taking kids trick-or-treating

The Brief Children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Peak trick-or-treating hours are generally between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m., putting children on neighborhood streets after dark. Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, creating what AAA warns could be a dangerous mix of trick-or-treaters, weekend drivers and people riding bikes, e-bikes and electric scooters. More than 2,000 registered sexual offenders and predators live in Hillsborough County. Sexual offenders on probation are prohibited from participating in Halloween activities, including handing out candy, displaying decorations, or leaving porch lights on.



Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and safety officials are urging Tampa Bay families to take some extra precautions before children head out trick-or-treating.

The warnings range from watching for children on busy neighborhood streets to checking where registered sexual offenders and predators live before choosing a trick-or-treating route.

Neighborhood Safety

What they're saying:

Dr. Alexa Ragusa, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, says the excitement of Halloween can make children less aware of traffic and their surroundings.

"One of my biggest concerns is a child stepping into the street unexpectedly, especially after dark," Ragusa said.

Darkness and costumes can add to the problem. A costume that does not fit properly can make it harder for a child to see where they are going, while drivers may also have difficulty spotting children after dark.

Parents can improve visibility by adding reflective tape or stickers to costumes and candy bags and having children carry flashlights or glow sticks.

Children should use sidewalks and crosswalks, avoid crossing between parked cars and put away phones while crossing streets. AAA recommends adult supervision for children younger than 12.

E-bikes and Scooters

E-bikes and electric scooters create another concern this Halloween.

Ragusa said crowded trick-or-treating streets and sidewalks are not ideal places to ride them.

"Walking is just going to be the option on Halloween night," Ragusa said.

Anyone who does ride should wear a properly fitted helmet and should not carry an extra passenger on a device designed for one rider. Loose capes and other costume pieces can also become caught in wheels or interfere with steering.

AAA also recommends using lights and reflective materials, avoiding phones and headphones and slowing down around pedestrians.

Sexual Offenders and Predators

What you can do:

Parents are also being encouraged to check their neighborhoods before children head out Saturday.

There are more than 2,000 registered sexual offenders and predators in Hillsborough County.

Sexual offenders who are on probation are prohibited from participating in Halloween activities. They cannot hand out candy, display Halloween decorations or leave their porch lights on. Violating those restrictions can result in a probation violation, and a deputy can make an arrest for the violation.

Parents can use the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Sexual Offender and Predator database to search their home address and see the addresses of registered offenders and predators nearby.

When an injury means the ER

Ragusa says parents should call 911 for emergencies including difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness, severe trauma or uncontrolled bleeding.

A serious head injury, suspected broken bone, deep cut that may require stitches, significant burn or severe allergic reaction can also warrant an emergency room visit.

Parents should also pay attention after a child falls from an e-bike, scooter or golf cart. If the child is not acting normally, becomes unusually sleepy or gets worse, Ragusa says parents should not brush it off.

Halloween Dangers

Why you should care:

Halloween puts large numbers of children outside after dark, often moving through streets and driveways at the same time as vehicles.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday, AAA says families should expect additional weekend traffic and people heading to parties and other activities.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in neighborhoods, eliminate distractions and carefully check around their vehicles before backing out of driveways.