Pasco authorities looking for three suspects in connection with Wiregrass Mall parking lot robbery

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects involved in a robbery at the Wiregrass Mall.

Police say that, On June 10, around 8:15 p.m., three suspects robbed a victim in the Wiregrass Mall parking lot.

According to authorities, the suspects appear to be young adults between the ages of 17-20.

One of the suspects has been described by police as a heavy-set white male with curly hair who was wearing a green t-shirt.

Police say that the other suspects are Black males. One was seen wearing a gray jacket and blue shorts, and the other was wearing a black t-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is being asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23020426.