Pasco County deputies arrest student for 14th school threat this year

A 13-year-old student from Imagine Charter School in Land O’ Lakes is the latest to be charged with making threats against a school.

Deputies say the eighth-grader posted this to Instagram this week: “I’m about to bomb the whole school and burn everyone who’s in it…I hate school.”

Thankfully, law enforcement determined there was no real bomb.

“Just the threat itself is a violation of the law and a felony that’s why we remind parents and teachers, and kids themselves, time and time again, it’s not a joking matter,” said Pasco County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kevin Doll.

But that message doesn’t always seem to sink in.

A frustrated Superintendent Kurt Browning took to Youtube days after a Fivay student was arrested for allegedly offering to pay someone to kill a school employee.

That was last week.

Advertisement

At the time, it was the 13th such arrest this year. The Imagine Charter School case makes 14.

“This is no joke and I have had enough,” Browning said in the video. “It is a community problem and it is having a serious negative impact on our schools.”

PREVIOUS: Verbal threat could become felony under Lecanto lawmaker's proposal

He went on to call it a crisis and said parents need to take more control.

“It is your right and your responsibility, as the parent, to know what your child is doing and with whom they are communicating,” he said. “The consequences can ruin your life. It is time for this community as a whole to stand up and say, 'We will not take this type of behavior anymore.'”