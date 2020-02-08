Pasco County house fire kills man, child, 9 dogs; critically injures girl

A 5-year-old boy, a 62-year-old man and 9 dogs died Friday night in a house fire in San Antonio, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. A 3-year-old girl was also critically injured in the fire.

Firefighters said they pulled the man from the home and began life-saving efforts. While working on the man, neighbors told the firefighters that there were children inside the home as well.

The firefighters immediately went back inside the burning home and found the two children. Both kids were flown by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital, where the 5-year-old died.

According to PCFR, 11 dogs were on the property and one adult male dog and eight puppies died in the fire. The two other dogs are being cared for by Pasco County Animal Control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

