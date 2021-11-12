Pasco County teacher arrested for child abuse, accused of assaulting young boy

article

Deputies arrested a Pasco County middle school teacher accused of assaulting a young boy who was playing basketball outside of his New Port Richey home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit, 58-year-old Donald Curtis Fawley approached the boy and other children as they played outside, telling them they were "no longer wanted in the area."

Investigators said the victim continued to bounce a basketball while Fawley, a teacher a River Ridge Middle School, was trying to talk. That prompted Fawley to yell "yo" at the child, again telling him and the others they were not to play in the area anymore.

That's when the victim and Fawley began cursing at each other and arguing, the affidavit said, which culminated with Fawley pushing the boy on his chest and putting his hand in his face as he continued to curse at him.

Witnesses held the boy back, but deputies said Fawley did not try to remove himself from the situation. Instead, investigators said he put his hands around the boy's neck and shoved him, then took a fighting stance and pulled his arm back in preparation to throw a punch.

"The altercation ended when the victim informed the defendant he would be calling his mother," deputies wrote, adding that the incident was caught on multiple videos that were recorded by witnesses at the scene.

The boy was not injured in the incident.

Deputies arrested Fawley for child abuse and transported him to the Land O'Lakes Detention Center, where he has since been released on $5,000 bond.