Pasco County teachers plan protest against reopening schools

With a return to school just weeks away from local districts, some Pasco County teachers are protesting to stop the county's plans, saying it's not safe for students or staff to return to school.

The Pasco County School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Prior to the meeting, teachers are scheduled to hold a rally. While the board has pushed back the school year by two weeks, many teachers said it's not enough and want the classroom to start virtually.

The district, though, has forged ahead with reopening plans and new rules to try to keep students and staff safe inside schools. Last week, the board implemented a mask mandate inside schools. However, some teachers say the district has not addressed social distancing, ad their classrooms and hallways aren't big enough to allow for it.

The union representing Pasco school employees has asked the school board not to reopen classrooms until the county has seen 14 straight days of declining coronavirus case numbers and a positive case rate of less than 5%. Until the county can meet that mark, the union argues, classes should be held online.

Teachers, bus drivers and other Pasco school workers have held several rallies to voice their concerns to school board members but Superintendet Kurt Browning has explained the district’s hands are tied.

The state's emergency order says school buildings must reopen in August, and the majority of Pasco parents have indicated that they intend to send their kids back to the classrooms this fall.

