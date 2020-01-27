Pasco deputies investigate double stabbing

article

One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a stabbing in Zephyrhills, deputies said

Pasco County deputies said they responded to the incident in the Lake Bernadette area, along Epping Lane. They said a 28-year-old suspect stabbed the victims during a heated argument.

Investigators said the male victim died at the scene and the female victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives said the suspect knew the victims.

The suspect and victims’ identities were not released.