Pasco deputies search for missing 12-year-old girl

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Investigators said it was noticed Valeria Brianna Carr was missing from her home off of Suwannee Drive before 10 a.m. Saturday.

All local known addresses of friends were checked, but no one knows Valeria's whereabouts.

Deputies said the 12-year-old girl is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has a light brown complexion with brown eyes and brown hair. The most recent photo released by the sheriff's office is outdated since her hair is no longer dyed.

She was last seen wearing red boxers and an unknown colored shirt, though deputies said it was unclear if she had changed before leaving the residence.

Anyone who knows Valeria's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, option 7.