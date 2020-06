article

Pasco deputies are searching for Bonnie Jo Figueroa-Ortiz, 40, who was last seen Friday night around 10:30 p.m. in the Port Richey area.

Figueroa-Ortiz was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black tank top.

She is 5’5” and weighs 135 pounds. She has green eyes and black and blonde mixed hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.