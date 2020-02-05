Pasco movie theater shooting case returns to court

article

Six years after the fatal shooting of a man inside a Pasco County move theater, the man accused of being behind the gun returns to court Wednesday morning.

Curtis Reeves, a retired police officer, is the suspect in the deadly shooting that killed Chad Oulson back in 2014. There’s a chance the case could finally be headed to trial.

Reeves lost his ‘Stand Your Ground’ claim in 2017, but months later, the Florida Legislature altered the law, prompting his attorneys to request he get a new hearing in light of the changes. That threw the case into limbo for years.

PREVIOUS: Florida court's ruling on Stand Your Ground clears Reeves case to move forward

However, in December, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the changes to the law would not apply retroactively.

Reeves is expected to be in court for his next hearing Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.