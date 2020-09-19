PCSO: 1 dead, 1 on the run following shooting at St. Petersburg gentleman’s club

Pinellas County detectives are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a person at the 4Play Gentleman’s Club located at 10387 Gandy Boulevard in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

It happened around 4:13 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to the club about a shooting discovered one person dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives said the suspect fled the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

