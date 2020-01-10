PCSO: Car crash that killed pedestrian being investigated as homicide

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a car crash that killed a pedestrian is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a PT Cruiser collided with a pedestrian at Old Dixie Highway and Aripeka Road on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said the pedestrian died and they handed the reins over to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to investigate due to "the nature of the incident and the actions of the motorist."

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more details during a press conference at noon on Friday.

