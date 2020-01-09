Pedestrian dies after being thrown into the water during Bayshore crash

article

A pedestrian was knocked into the water and killed in a crash along Bayshore Boulevard late this morning, according to Tampa police.

Investigators say it was just after 11 a.m. when a Pinch-a-Penny pool service truck left the northbound lanes and hit the as-yet-unnamed pedestrian near Julia Avenue. Two bystanders jumped the shallow water of the bay to help the pedestrian until emergency crews arrived and used a basket to pull the victim from the water.

"Bayshore Boulevard is very busy. It has a lot of people walking and rising their bicycles. So when something like this happens, the fortunate thing is you have people who are willing to spring into action," offered Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny. "That was the case here."

Depite their efforts, the victim later died at the hospital. Police were still working to notify the victim's next of kin before releasing a name.

The truck driver was also hospitalized, but there was no immediate word on his or her condition.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash but did say that alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash caused damage to the balustrade along the popular sidewalk and spewed pool chemicals across the road and into the water. HAZMAT crews were called to the scene to clean up the mess.

Northbound lanes remain closed for the investigation and cleanup.

The accident happened less than a mile from where a mother and her baby were killed while in a crosswalk on Bayshore in 2018. Since then, police and city transportation officials have taken steps to slow drivers along the busy multi-lane road, where speeding is a common complaint.

"The city has done a lot to make Bayshore Boulevard very safe," insisted TPD spokesperson Jamel Laneé. "Lowering the speed limit, putting signs out for drivers and pedestrians to be safe. The hope is that everyone gets the message to slow down."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

