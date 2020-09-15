Pedestrian dies in U.S. 301 crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the events that led up to a deadly pedestrian crash in Riverview.

The crash occurred late Monday night along U.S. Highway 301 near Rivercrest Drive. Troopers said the driver involved stayed on the scene.

There was damage to the driver's side of the vehicle following the crash.

U.S. 301 remains blocked at that intersection for the investigation. There is no word on when lanes will reopen.

The pedestrian who was struck and killed has not been identified. It's unclear whether charges will be filed.

