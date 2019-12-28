Pedestrian fatally struck by Hillsborough County deputy

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a Hillsborough County deputy and a pedestrian.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Williams Road north of E. Dr MLK Jr. Boulevard.

According to investigators, Deputy Andrew Hagenberger was driving his patrol car northbound on Williams Road when he hit a female pedestrian who had walked onto the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office said Hagenberger was on his way to assist another deputy with a traffic stop. He did not have his emergency lights or siren on at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.