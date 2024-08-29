Person dead, another detained after shooting in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - One person is dead and another has been detained after a shooting Thursday morning, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.
Officers responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of 58th Street North.
Police said a male shot and killed a female, but their ages, names and circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
