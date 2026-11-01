Person dies in Davenport house fire: PCFR

The Brief Davenport deadly house fire: Firefighters found one person dead after heavy flames engulfed a single-story home Saturday night, according to Polk County Fire Rescue. Emergency crews arrived on Power Line Road within seven minutes of the initial 911 dispatch. State fire marshals and county deputies are running parallel investigations into the deadly blaze.



One person died in a house fire in Davenport Saturday night, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Davenport deadly house fire

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a single-story home on Power Line Road around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a fire. The first crew arrived about seven minutes later at the residence, where smoke and flames were coming from the home.

Firefighters believed one person was inside the home. During a search of the home, crews found the person dead, PCFR said.

Fire chief extends condolences

What they're saying:

"On behalf of Polk County Fire Rescue, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the person who died," Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Smith said.

Victim identity and cause of blaze

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name, age, or gender of the victim who died inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting a death investigation.

Parallel state and county investigations

What's next:

The American Red Cross was notified to help the victim’s family with lodging and other needs.