Person stabbed to death in Maryland Popeyes after altercation over chicken sandwich, sources say

A person is dead after a stabbing inside a Prince George's County Popeyes, according to sources.

The incident happened at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday evening.

Sources say the incident began following an altercation over a chicken sandwich.

FOX 5's Evan Lambert has just arrived at the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.