Pete Buttigieg to field questions at town hall day after fiery Las Vegas Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be taking questions on some of the biggest issues of the 2020 race during an exclusive town hall hosted by FOX 11 at the University of Southern California on Thursday, just one day after a fiery debate in Las Vegas that saw Democratic candidates in a high-stakes tussle ahead of the Nevada caucus.

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT and will be be moderated by Elex Michaelson, the host of FOX 11’s political show “The Issue Is.”

Buttigieg is expected to share some of his most pertinent policy plans as well as his overall vision for the country.



Audience members will be given the opportunity to question the candidate directly and online submissions will be taken from FOX 11’s Facebook page.

Buttigieg’s California town hall with FOX 11 comes in the aftermath of a tense Democratic debate Wednesday in which fiery rhetoric was unleashed from all sides by the six candidates on stage in Las Vegas.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, went after billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, warning that one threatened to “burn down” the Democratic Party and the other was trying to buy it.

He called them “the two most polarizing figures on this stage," with little chance of defeating Trump or helping congressional Democrats in contests with Republicans.

And ongoing animosity flared between Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar when the former Indiana mayor slammed the three-term Minnesota senator for failing to answer questions in a recent interview about Mexican policy and forgetting the name of the Mexican president.

Buttigieg noted that she's on a committee that oversees trade issues in Mexico and she “was not able to speak to literally the first thing about the politics of the country.”

She shot back: "Are you trying to say I'm dumb? Are you mocking me here?"

Later in the night she lashed out at Buttigieg again: “I wish everyone else was as perfect as you, Pete.”

The once little-known former mayor of a midsize Midwestern city vaulted over a former vice president and several U.S. senators in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire presidential primary. The 38-year-old's fresh face, intellect and turn-the-page message won votes across many demographic groups in the kickoff states.

Now the promise of his candidacy is colliding with the reality of the central question about his viability: Can he win among minority voters who form the critical foundation of the party’s base?

That will be tested Saturday in Nevada, with a diverse blend of Latinos and African Americans, but especially in South Carolina, where two-thirds of the primary electorate could be black voters, the base of the Democratic Party that Buttigieg has struggled to attract.

Buttigieg's strategy is to earn a fresh look from black and brown voters by flashing his support in the first two contests, drawing on the validation of minority leaders who have endorsed him and leveraging the personal networks of his supporters.

With the South Carolina primary rapidly approaching Feb. 29, he could face a steep climb.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.