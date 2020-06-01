Phoenix Police officers take a knee with George Floyd protesters

In a moving moment, officers with the Phoenix Police Department made a show of solidarity with protesters marching in honor of George Floyd's death on Monday.

They took a knee.

In response to the display of solidarity, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said, "Images like these reflect our willingness to listen and work toward solutions."

Monday marked day five of protests in downtown. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, mainly after violating the week-long, statewide curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. It's in effect through June 8th.

We do not know the names of the officers who took part in kneeling.

The Phoenix Police Department said no arrests were made Monday night in connection to the protests.

Floyd died while in police custody after a Minneapolis officer had his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. That officer has since been fired and arrested.

