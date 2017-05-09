Picking your nose may be healthy for you

FOX 32 NEWS - A new study shows that picking your nose and eating snot may benefit your health.

Scientists and multiple universities including Harvard and MIT recommend that parents should not discourage children from nose-picking. The study shows that ingesting the snot could be good for your teeth and overall health, being packed with good bacteria.

The study was published in the American Society for Microbiology and found that the snot found in your nose can keep bacteria from sticking to your teeth as well as help your immune system fight against multiple types of infections.

Co-Author Scott Napper from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada writes “Nature pushes us to do different things because it is to our advantage to have certain behaviors, to consume different types of food”…”So maybe when you have an urge to pick your nose and eat it, you should just go with nature.”

Medically it makes great sense and is a perfectly natural thing to do”. Austrian lung specialist Professor Friedrich Bischinger states – “In terms of the immune system, the nose is a filter in which a great deal of bacteria are collected, and when this mixture arrives in the intestines it works just like a medicine.”

No worries for those weak in the stomach- The researchers are currently in the process of creating a synthetic mucus toothpaste and chewing gum, which would recreate the benefits of snot, so you won’t have to actually pick your nose.