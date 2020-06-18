Pinellas commissioners to discuss St. Pete's recently-announced mask mandate for employees

One day after St. Pete's mayor made masks a requirement for employees in city businesses, commissioners are expected to address the matter during their Thursday meeting.

In an email, chairwoman Pat Gerard told FOX 13 they will discuss the mask requirement order, which goes into effect for St. Petersburg Friday at 5 p.m., during their morning meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman announced that employees at every business would be required to wear face masks. Prior to his announcement, some businesses in the downtown area made masks mandatory on their property for both customers and employees, including Green Bench Brewery.

Kriseman said he hopes the rest of Pinellas County will follow his head, however, Gerard previously said she doesn’t see the majority of Pinellas commissioners supporting a county-wide mask mandate because Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said there is no way he could patrol mask use.

The commission meeting takes place after several Pinellas County restaurants and bars have temporarily closed, either because employees have tested positive for the coronavirus or owners are taking the precaution of closing its doors due to recent spikes within the county.

The meeting is underway and can be viewed below: