Pinellas commissioners to meet before governor's phase one plan goes into effect

Commissioners of Pinellas County will meet Friday morning for the first time since Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his phase one orders in the plan to reopen Florida.

Earlier in the week, commissioners unanimously agreed to reopen hotel and condo association pools and playgrounds at childcare centers, which occurred Thursday.

After a month, beaches will reopen Monday but it won't be business as usual. In Clearwater Beach, police, lifeguards and "beach ambassadors" will be on the lookout, reminding people to stay at least six feet apart.

The beach ambassadors are employees with Clearwater Parks and Recreation, and will be wearing black shirts and hats. They will be helping people space out and disinfecting high-touch areas, like the parking pay stations.

RELATED: Pinellas County commissioners vote to reopen beaches on Monday

The city mayor said they'll start turning people away if the beach becomes too crowded.

During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners said they hope to know the governor's reopening plan before their second meeting of the week. Many expressed concern over unemployed residents and small businesses within the county, and the will likely discuss the next steps as far as reopening Pinellas County.

Advertisement

The commission meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.

