Pinellas County commissioners meeting to discuss possible facemask order

Pinellas County commissioners are hours into a meeting to consider three proposals for a county-wide facemask mandate meant to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The three drafted ordinances vary widely in scope, but echo similar mandates already put in place in St. Pete and Tampa.

One proposal would apply universally to all people over the age of two while they’re inside any public establishment in Pinellas county. The draft for this can be viewed below:

The least restrictive proposal would apply only to employees working inside restaurants, bars and retail stores. The draft for this can be viewed below:

A third proposal would require all people inside grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals to wear a mask, while masks would only be required for employees of restaurants, bars and indoor retail spaces. The draft for this can be viewed below:

All three apply to indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. The measures also stress CDC virus prevention guidelines like hand-washing. Exceptions are also given to government entities like schools, fire stations and courthouses, which have been instructed to follow their own mitigation protocols.

Violations could result in codes citations for businesses or non-criminal citations for individuals. The ordinances say violators will first receive a warning reminding them to cover up, but if an individual or business decides to flout the rule, they could end up with a fine. The penalties would increase with each offense: $100 for the first citation, $250 for a second and a $500 ticket for a third offense.

Commissioners have been discussing the proposed ordinances during a virtual meeting, which began at 2 p.m.

On Monday evening, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman announced a new executive order that will broaden the scope of the city’s existing mask mandate.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, all adults will be required to wear a face mask inside public spaces where face-to-face business takes place and social distancing measures cannot be followed.

Bek Kirby, a spokesman for Kriseman, said the mayor will detail the specifics during his afternoon Facebook live update.

“St. Petersburg's stricter order would remain," Kirby said. "While the mayor has stressed the need for uniformity throughout this public health crisis, he will move forward with doing what's best for St. Petersburg.“

Should commissioners decide to enact a measure that’s less restrictive than the executive order signed by Mayor Kriseman Monday night, St. Pete would be allowed to supersede the county’s order.