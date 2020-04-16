Pinellas County commissioners to discuss partially reopening beaches

Driving into Clearwater Beach, you can’t miss the signs over the highway that read "Beaches Closed" during what's typically peak season for tourism in Pinellas County. Thursday could be the day that changes.

During a virtual meeting later this morning, Pinellas County commissioners will discuss-- and likely vote -- on whether to keep the county’s beaches closed, or when and how they'll reopen.

During an emergency meeting on Monday, at least three Pinellas commissioners expressed their support for opening the beaches for people to be able to walk and exercise. They also asked Sheriff Bob Gualtieri to look into the matter and report back to them today with a recommendation.

On Tuesday, Gualtieri told FOX 13 his recommendation will be to keep Pinellas beaches closed, warning commissioners it is too early to reopen.

In March, the sheriff had initially recommended against closing the beaches in the first place but later said it would be counterproductive to reverse the course the county has taken.

“Once we decided to go down this path -- it’s like being sick and deciding whether you’re going to take an antibiotic. Once you decide to take it, you don’t stop taking the bottle of penicillin halfway through,” Gualtieri said. “This is miserable. People are hurting and I get it. But one of the worse things you can do is to have [the virus] not go away and all these measures are intended to mitigate or subside. So it’s hard, but now [is] not the time in my view.”

One scenario for reopening the beach would allow people to use the shoreline for walking and jogging but ban crowds from congregating in beach chairs or under canopies.

Commissioners also want to discuss reopening private pools at condominiums but banning groups from gathering on pool decks.

The virtual meeting gets underway Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.. The county will stream it live on its YouTube channel.

