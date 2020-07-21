Pinellas County law enforcement create partnership to investigate use-of-force incidents

Four law enforcement agencies within Pinellas County announced the creation of the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force, which is an effort to build community trust and reduce any perception of a conflict-of-interest during those types of investigations.

"Nobody in Pinellas county gets a pass just because they are a cop," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri explained during Tuesday's press conference announcing the new taskforce.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater Police Department and St. Petersburg Police Department will provide three homicide detectives, and the Pinellas Park Police Department will provide one to investigate other officers who use a deadly force, or a force that is not deadly, but results in serious bodily injury or death.

For example, the sheriff said, if a deputy is on a foot pursuit, and deploys a Taser that strike a suspect, causing the suspect to fall, hit their head, and die, that deputy will be investigated by the taskforce.

"That would be covered by this and require a homicide investigation," Sheriff Gualtieri said.

Clearwater and St. Petersburg police will divide the use-of-force incidents involving Pinellas County deputies. Clearwater police will oversee the incidents that occur north of Ulmerton Road and Walsingham Road, while St. Pete police will supervise the incidents that occur south of that.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office will oversee all other investigations, however, other taskforce memers can help if it doesn't involve their own law enforcement agency.

All agency heads agreed it would help remove any perceived conflict of interest by allowing another agency to lead the investigation.

Tarpon Springs Police Department declined to join the taskforce and decided to keep its agreement with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in terms of use-of-force investigations.

Sheriff Gualtieri said part of the reason for creating the taskforce is for the public to trust law enforcement officials in Pinellas County.

"We cannot do our jobs effectively without community trust," he said. "We're not going to wait for something to happen or wait for someone to call something out. We want to get ahead of it."

