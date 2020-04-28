Pinellas County leaders could ease beach restrictions

Beaches in Pinellas County have been closed since spring break, but leaders may decide to reopen them -- but with limitations.

The county commission is expected to vote Tuesday on easing restrictions, allowing for exercise and swimming, but no large gatherings. The ordinance would also reopen condo swimming pools.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who was a fierce opponent to reopening the beaches a few weeks ago, said the data is on the side of allowing some restrictions to ease. Over the weekend, he announced his support for reopening beaches and pools, provided that everyone using them continue safe social distancing norms.

He said with the spring breakers long gone, the average number of cases per day stabilizing and hospital capacity high, it's time to start easing those restrictions.

MORE: Which Florida beaches are open? Counties begin reopening beaches with restrictions

Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton submitted a request to commissioners over the weekend that proposed opening up the beaches, parking lots and public restrooms. As for hotel and condo pools, Burton suggested allowing 50% capacity.

Some commissioners said they will support reopening with similar restrictions to Sarasota County. Leaders in Sarasota County reopened beaches Monday for exercise and will plan to phase in parking lots in the next two weeks. Charlotte County also reopened its beaches Monday.

Commissioner chair Pat Gerard said the main point will still be exercise only and no big gatherings.

The Pinellas County commission meeting begins at 9 a.m.

