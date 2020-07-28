Pinellas County school leaders to decide whether to delay the start of school

A week after the superintendent recommended delaying the first day of the fall semester for Pinellas County students and employees, the school board will make the final decision Tuesday.

Dr. Michael Grego, the superintendent of the Pinellas County School District, is expected to formally make the suggestion during the school board meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.

The fall start date is currently slated for August 12, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, he recommends pushing it back to August 24.

If approved, Pinellas County will join most Bay Area counties pushing back the start date.

Hernando County schools will delay the start date to August 31.

Manatee County opted to push the first day of classes back by one week, starting on August 17.

In Polk County, school board members moved their start date back by two weeks to August 24.

Pasco County leaders voted Tuesday night to push back the first day of school to August 24, as well.

Over in Sarasota County, school leaders pushed back the reopening date to August 31.

Citrus County's first day of school was postponed to August 20.