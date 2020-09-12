Pinellas deputies investigating Crystal Beach shooting

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an adult male was shot in Crystal Beach.

It happened around 12:02 Saturday morning at 22 Avery Avenue in Crystal Beach.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the residence after several people reported hearing a gunshot.

When deputies arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pinellas detectives said this is an active investigation and they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

