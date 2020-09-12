Pinellas deputies investigating Crystal Beach shooting
CRYSTAL BEACH, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an adult male was shot in Crystal Beach.
It happened around 12:02 Saturday morning at 22 Avery Avenue in Crystal Beach.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the residence after several people reported hearing a gunshot.
When deputies arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Pinellas detectives said this is an active investigation and they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.