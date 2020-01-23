Pinellas detectives arrest Seminole man for child pornography and video voyeurism

article

Detectives arrested Jesse Michael Chester on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of video voyeurism after recovering numerous images of child pornography on his cell phone and cloud-based storage account.

Detectives said they also discovered additional covert videos of people using a bathroom in Chester's home.

According to detectives, Chester admitted to downloading multiple images of child pornography and said he secretly used a cell phone to record video of adults using his bathroom. Detectives said the bathroom videos were uploaded to a public internet site and they have identified two of the victims.

If you feel you have been a victim or know someone who visited Chester's residence who could be a victim of voyeurism, you are asked to contact Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.

This case is still under investigation.

